On the Record

Since its first installment in 1962, the Playboy Interview has featured well over 500 candid conversations with rebellious thinkers, cultural leaders and iconic newsmakers. Whether the subject is a politician or a puritan (or both, in the case of Jimmy Carter, who famously told PLAYBOY, “I’ve committed adultery in my heart many times,” right before winning the presidency in 1976), the interviews are always illuminating. From wise to wacky, here are eight memorable Playboy Interview comments. Can you match the quote with the person who said it? (For answers, scroll to the bottom of this page.)

1. “This ego stuff will kill you. It’s very isolating. Suddenly, the way you wipe your ass is news, big fucking news! People try to take your picture in the bathroom.”

2. “I almost wish I could not be me for a day, just so I could be entertained by the shit I say.”

3. “Everything in life to me is a psychological game, a series of challenges you either meet or don’t. I am always testing people who work for me.”

4. “There was a newspaper story about some fourth graders who were asked who they wanted as president. I came in second to Bush.”

5. “Adolf Hitler was one of the first rock stars. Look at some of his films and see how he moved. I think he was quite as good as Jagger.”

6. “I don’t do drugs; I don’t eat peanut-butter-and-bacon sandwiches; I don’t put foil on my windows and sleep for three days.”

7. “In my entire adult life I don’t think I’ve ever masturbated. I’m too embarrassed. If I have it’s been more than 10 years. First of all, I don’t have the fucking time. Second, it seems depressing.”

8. “We’re all into tight asses and tits that won’t hold a pencil under them.”

ANSWERS: 1. Whoopi Goldberg, June 1987; 2. Kanye West, March 2006; 3. Donald Trump, March 1990; 4. Cindy Crawford, September 1995; 5. David Bowie, September 1976; 6. Eddie Murphy, February 1990; 7. Chelsea Handler, November/December 2017; 8. Cher, October 1975.