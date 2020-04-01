Playmates of the Year

It's a dilemma that has plagued us since 1960, when the first Playmate of the Year was crowned: How on earth do we choose a single winner out of 12 extraordinary women whose backgrounds, passions and talents are as far-reaching as humanity itself? That's why, having gathered them early this year for a sumptuous shoot in Holmby Hills, California, we hereby ordain all our 2019 Playmates equally PMOY. On the following pages you'll see their radiant selves against a backdrop of subtle subterfuge and suspense. What's in Hilda's briefcase? Will Miki's key open it? We're not telling- yet.