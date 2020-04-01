Spring 2020 - Contents
Spring, 2020
SPRING 2020—CONTENTS
VOL. 67, NO. 2
PLAYMATES & PICTORIALS
PASSION IN PARADISE
Singer-songwriter, I Weigh ambassador and April Playmate Marsha Elle lights up Tulum with a story as fearless as the poses she strikes
PLAYMATES OF THE YEAR
You read that right: This year, for the first time in PLAYBOY history, we’re crowning all 12 of last year’s Playmates. Why? See for yourself
TICKET TO RIDE
May Playmate Savannah Smith may pose in an auto-body shop, but make no mistake: She’s out to fix more than brake pads
THE EMPATH
Alicia Loraina Olivas, our June Playmate and a social anthropologist in training, has a gift for human connection
COVER STORY
Devoted PLAYBOY readers may spot the homage to our June 1971 cover in the photo below—and in June 2019 Playmate Yoli Lara’s beckoning gesture, the shape of our Rabbit, happy to follow wherever Lara leads.
DEPARTMENTS
MUSIC: THE FUTURE IS DORIAN ELECTRA
Gender fluid and boundary breaking, the singer writes their own rules
CANNABIS: WHAT'S IN A NAME?
As legalization spreads, Purple Haze and Blue Dream may be losing their luster
MAN IN HIS DOMAIN: COMPTON COWBOYS
These South L.A. riders have been preserving cowboy culture since long before the #YeeHawAgenda
CIVIL LIBERTIES: WORDS MATTER
First Amendment scholar Nadine Strossen on why free speech must, by definition, be for everyone
HUMOR: AVERAGE ACCEPTANCE NOW
Quinta Brunson takes a stand between badass and basic
ALSO: Craig Zobel on the censorship of his movie The Hunt; guest Advisor Ian Kerner on a problem plaguing the sex lives of one in three men
HERITAGE
NAKED DEFIANCE
Nearly 50 years ago Martha Rosler turned PLAYBOY’S pages into subversive art; today her work resonates louder than ever
MEET NAUGHTY GRANNY'S DAD
Robert “Buck” Brown, who went from bus driver to renowned cartoonist, had a knack for cleverly tackling social taboos
LOUANN FERNALD
The June 1979 Playmate explains how a difficult divorce made her a better attorney
ON THE RECORD
Test your knowledge with a who-said-it quiz based on some choice Playboy Interviews
ALSO: A spread of vintage cartoons, a hop down memory lane in Rearview and an unusual afternoon in Joshua Tree. Plus, check out the inside of our front and back covers for outtakes from the photo shoot that inspired our current cover
PLAYBOY INTERVIEW
JAMEELA JAMIL
The Good Place scene-stealer puts it all on the line to make social media a safer place
20Q
PATRICK STEWART
The preeminent actor talks Star Trek while hanging out with rescue dogs. Need we say more?
PROFILE
SENATOR GARDNER, RADICAL CENTRIST
Can a self-professed moderate like Republican Cory Gardner of Colorado survive in today’s starkly divided political world?
COMICS
LAPINOT: THE LURE OF A LOCKED DOOR
Chapter two in the pastoral adventure by Lewis Trondheim
SFSX: THE DIRTY MIND GUIDE 2 TALKING DIRTY
It’s Smut 101 in this lesson on hot talk: “Erotic language is like a vibrator for your imagination!”
FICTION
CROSSING TRACKS
A couple’s dream world tips into the stuff of nightmares in this haunting tale by Ariel Dorfman
YOUR FIRST PET AND THE STREET YOU GREW UP ON
As a pet, Magenta is forgettable; as a friend, she’s...something else. New fiction from Kiley Reid
THE PLAYBOY SYMPOSIUM
ALICIA GARZA PRESENTS: ON VOTING & DEMOCRACY
Five American activists shed light on the treacherous road to the ballot box
FEATURES
BODY & SOUL
Artist Nick Cave’s latest creations show us the connections between sound, sculpture and society
A FRESH BITE OF PEACHES
Talking masturbators take center stage at the feminist hell-raiser’s new solo exhibition
THE TRUE THREAT
8chan’s founder, its current owners and a range of experts debate online hate speech
BACK TO KALI
Pop star Kali Uchis gets personal on the cusp of releasing her soulful sophomore album
A DRINK WITH DAVEED DIGGS
The Hamilton alum looks ahead to his star turn on TNT’s Snowpiercer while remembering his roots
SILENCED BY HOLLYWOOD
Rosanna Arquette and others speak up about the industry’s halting progress toward gender parity
DON’T FUCK WITH BETTY TOMPKINS
The art-world dissident has been depicting pussies, penises and penetration since 1969
ALSO: Party Jokes curated by Josh Gondelman; a page-one outtake of January 2019 Playmate Vendela
