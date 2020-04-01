SPRING 2020—CONTENTS

VOL. 67, NO. 2

PLAYMATES & PICTORIALS

PASSION IN PARADISE

Singer-songwriter, I Weigh ambassador and April Playmate Marsha Elle lights up Tulum with a story as fearless as the poses she strikes

PLAYMATES OF THE YEAR

You read that right: This year, for the first time in PLAYBOY history, we’re crowning all 12 of last year’s Playmates. Why? See for yourself

TICKET TO RIDE

May Playmate Savannah Smith may pose in an auto-body shop, but make no mistake: She’s out to fix more than brake pads

THE EMPATH

Alicia Loraina Olivas, our June Playmate and a social anthropologist in training, has a gift for human connection

COVER STORY

Devoted PLAYBOY readers may spot the homage to our June 1971 cover in the photo below—and in June 2019 Playmate Yoli Lara’s beckoning gesture, the shape of our Rabbit, happy to follow wherever Lara leads.

DEPARTMENTS

MUSIC: THE FUTURE IS DORIAN ELECTRA

Gender fluid and boundary breaking, the singer writes their own rules

CANNABIS: WHAT'S IN A NAME?

As legalization spreads, Purple Haze and Blue Dream may be losing their luster

MAN IN HIS DOMAIN: COMPTON COWBOYS

These South L.A. riders have been preserving cowboy culture since long before the #YeeHawAgenda

CIVIL LIBERTIES: WORDS MATTER

First Amendment scholar Nadine Strossen on why free speech must, by definition, be for everyone

HUMOR: AVERAGE ACCEPTANCE NOW

Quinta Brunson takes a stand between badass and basic

ALSO: Craig Zobel on the censorship of his movie The Hunt; guest Advisor Ian Kerner on a problem plaguing the sex lives of one in three men

HERITAGE

NAKED DEFIANCE

Nearly 50 years ago Martha Rosler turned PLAYBOY’S pages into subversive art; today her work resonates louder than ever

MEET NAUGHTY GRANNY'S DAD

Robert “Buck” Brown, who went from bus driver to renowned cartoonist, had a knack for cleverly tackling social taboos

LOUANN FERNALD

The June 1979 Playmate explains how a difficult divorce made her a better attorney

ON THE RECORD

Test your knowledge with a who-said-it quiz based on some choice Playboy Interviews

ALSO: A spread of vintage cartoons, a hop down memory lane in Rearview and an unusual afternoon in Joshua Tree. Plus, check out the inside of our front and back covers for outtakes from the photo shoot that inspired our current cover

PLAYBOY INTERVIEW

JAMEELA JAMIL

The Good Place scene-stealer puts it all on the line to make social media a safer place

20Q

PATRICK STEWART

The preeminent actor talks Star Trek while hanging out with rescue dogs. Need we say more?

PROFILE

SENATOR GARDNER, RADICAL CENTRIST

Can a self-professed moderate like Republican Cory Gardner of Colorado survive in today’s starkly divided political world?

COMICS

LAPINOT: THE LURE OF A LOCKED DOOR

Chapter two in the pastoral adventure by Lewis Trondheim

SFSX: THE DIRTY MIND GUIDE 2 TALKING DIRTY

It’s Smut 101 in this lesson on hot talk: “Erotic language is like a vibrator for your imagination!”

FICTION

CROSSING TRACKS

A couple’s dream world tips into the stuff of nightmares in this haunting tale by Ariel Dorfman

YOUR FIRST PET AND THE STREET YOU GREW UP ON

As a pet, Magenta is forgettable; as a friend, she’s...something else. New fiction from Kiley Reid

THE PLAYBOY SYMPOSIUM

ALICIA GARZA PRESENTS: ON VOTING & DEMOCRACY

Five American activists shed light on the treacherous road to the ballot box

FEATURES

BODY & SOUL

Artist Nick Cave’s latest creations show us the connections between sound, sculpture and society

A FRESH BITE OF PEACHES

Talking masturbators take center stage at the feminist hell-raiser’s new solo exhibition

THE TRUE THREAT

8chan’s founder, its current owners and a range of experts debate online hate speech

BACK TO KALI

Pop star Kali Uchis gets personal on the cusp of releasing her soulful sophomore album

A DRINK WITH DAVEED DIGGS

The Hamilton alum looks ahead to his star turn on TNT’s Snowpiercer while remembering his roots

SILENCED BY HOLLYWOOD

Rosanna Arquette and others speak up about the industry’s halting progress toward gender parity

DON’T FUCK WITH BETTY TOMPKINS

The art-world dissident has been depicting pussies, penises and penetration since 1969

ALSO: Party Jokes curated by Josh Gondelman; a page-one outtake of January 2019 Playmate Vendela