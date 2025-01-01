Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 1, no. 1 – December, 1953

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature3
    Volume I, Number I
  2. Feature6-8
    Miss Gold-Digger of 1953
  3. Feature10-11
    Strip Quiz
  4. Feature12-13
    Tales from the Decameron
  5. Pictorial17-18
    Marilyn Monroe, Miss December, 1953
  6. Feature20-21
    VIP on Sex
  7. Feature22-25
    Introducing Sherlock Holmes
  8. Feature27-29
    An Open Letter from California
  9. Feature30-31
    The Dorsey Brothers
  10. Feature34-36
    A Horseman in the Sky
  11. Feature37-38
    The Return of the All-Purpose Back
  12. Feature40-41
    Desk Designs for the Modern Office
The Playboy Masthead.
