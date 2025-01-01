Playboy Magazine
Vol. 1, no. 11 – October, 1954

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-8, 13, 18, 24, 47
    Appearance and Reality
  2. Feature9-12
    College Drinking Songs
  3. Feature15, 20
    Hollywood and the Gladiators
  4. Feature16-17, 37
    The Art Detective
  5. Feature21, 44, 49
    Block That Yok!
  6. Feature25, 27
    How to Write Memos
  7. Feature28, 31, 34
    Old Shep
  8. Feature29-30
    Boola Boola!
  9. Feature32, 44
    Later-Comma
  10. Feature35-36
    Campus Canines
  11. Feature38-39, 49
    Is She Your Kind of Dish?
  12. Feature40-43
    Nudity and the Foreign Film
  13. Feature45-46
    Ribald Classics
The Playboy Masthead.
