Vol. 1, no. 11 – October, 1954
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature6-8, 13, 18, 24, 47Appearance and Reality
- Feature9-12College Drinking Songs
- Feature15, 20Hollywood and the Gladiators
- Feature16-17, 37The Art Detective
- Feature21, 44, 49Block That Yok!
- Feature25, 27How to Write Memos
- Feature28, 31, 34Old Shep
- Feature29-30Boola Boola!
- Feature32, 44Later-Comma
- Feature35-36Campus Canines
- Feature38-39, 49Is She Your Kind of Dish?
- Feature40-43Nudity and the Foreign Film
- Feature45-46Ribald Classics