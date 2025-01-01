Playboy Magazine
Vol. 2, no. 5 – May, 1955

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-8, 10, 31, 39
    The Eighty Yard Run
  2. Feature11, 14, 51-52
    TV's Ad Glibber
  3. Feature12-13
    Here's How
  4. Feature15-16, 38
    The Murder of Conan Doyle
  5. Feature17-18, 39, 51
    The Sophisticated Cheese
  6. Feature20-21, 38
    How to be A Fair-Haired Boy
  7. Feature22-24, 29, 38
    Naked Lady
  8. Feature27
    Well-Groomed Featherweights for Spring
  9. Feature32-34
    People at Parties
  10. Feature35-36
    The Substitute Wench
  11. Feature40-43, 45-46
    Double Exposure
  12. Feature48, 51
    Ice Breakers
The Playboy Masthead.
