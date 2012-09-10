Vol. 2, no. 9 – September, 1955
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature6-8, 10, 59-60The Closed Shop
- Feature9-10, 12Collecting Jazz
- Feature13, 16, 24, 43Spy Story
- Feature14-15Fair Forms and Foul Fiends
- Feature17-21Mixing the Perfect Martini
- Feature23, 41The Big Bosom Battle
- Feature25, 38, 43, 61Mating Season
- Feature26-28, 33, 41The Basic Wardrobe
- Feature30A Is for Anne
- Feature35-36The Playboy Reader
- Feature39-40"The Sammy Davis Story"
- Feature44, 51, 53Audacious Italian Dishes
- Feature45-48, 50Pink Elephants and Purple Hair
- Feature52-53, 60The Top of the Heap
- Feature55-56, 61The Ring and the Garter