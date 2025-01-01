Vol. 2, no. 11 – November, 1955
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature7Records
- Feature10, 12, 24, 54-55Burnt Toast
- Feature13-15, 24Jonathan Winters and His Purple Owl
- Feature17, 21-22, 60Playboy Cooks with Beer
- Feature18-20, 55Gina Defends Her Honor
- Feature25, 35, 37, 39, 55All Married Women Are Bad, Yes?
- Feature27, 43, 49, 54An Interview With Some All-Stars
- Feature29, 55Playboy's Christmas Stocking
- Feature30-31Meet Barbara Cameron
- Feature36, 52, 59Zip-Gun Boys On a Caper
- Feature40-42West Coast Strippers
- Feature45-47, 58, 60The Sorry Plight of the Human Male
- Feature50-51The Cuckold's Stratagem