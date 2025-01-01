Playboy Magazine
Vol. 2, no. 12 – December, 1955

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-10, 14, 45-46
    A Classic Affair
  2. Feature11, 46, 59
    The Magic Lady
  3. Feature12-13
    Playboy's Christmas Cards
  4. Feature15, 20, 22, 27, 33-35, 37, 55
    The Next in Line
  5. Feature17-18, 60
    Uncovering a Nudist Wedding
  6. Feature19, 57-58
    The First Sap of Manhood and How It Rises
  7. Feature21, 47, 58
    Gourmet Gifts for Christmas
  8. Feature24-26
    Censored Mother Goose
  9. Feature29-31
    A Holiday Evening with Janet Pilgrim
  10. Feature38-39, 59-60
    A Lady's Honor
  11. Feature40-42, 44
    Burlesque in Tokyo
  12. Feature49-51
    The Spice of Life
  13. Feature53-54
    Playboy's Christmas Bazaar
The Playboy Masthead.
