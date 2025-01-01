Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 3, no. 1 – January, 1956

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature5, 7
    Films
  2. Feature10-11, 14, 64
    Advice About Women
  3. Feature13, 63
    Will She or Won't She?
  4. Feature15-19
    Cole's Forecast for 1956
  5. Feature21, 24, 68
    Dearth of a Salesman
  6. Feature22-24
    Formal Wear
  7. Feature25-26, 62
    A Narrow Escape
  8. Feature28, 62
    A Moment of Genius
  9. Feature29, 32, 68
    The Moaning After
  10. Feature33, 37, 39, 68
    I Like Blondes
  11. Feature40, 49, 65-66, 68
    Love, the Healer
  12. Feature41-44
    A Cannibal Maid and her Hottentot Blade
  13. Feature45-47, 64
    Beware of Hasty Marriage
  14. Feature50-58
    The First Two Dozen Playmates
