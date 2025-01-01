Vol. 3, no. 2 – February, 1956
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature6, 8Books
- Feature10, 12, 14, 16, 63The Crack of Doom
- Feature13, 31, 62Boxing 1956
- Feature17, 24, 64Playwright on a Hot Tin Roof
- Feature20-21, 28Steak for Two
- Feature22Chuckles with your Cocktails
- Feature26On the Cuff
- Feature29, 37, 39, 51, 66Mary
- Feature33, 64How to Get Stoned on Fifty Cents
- Pictorial34, 36Diane M. Webber (Marguerite Empey), Miss February, 1956
- Feature40-41, 65Dressing the Part
- Feature42-46, 55, 65-66Kenton
- Feature49, 59, 64-65Will Success Spoil Jayne Mansfield?
- Feature53-54The Impromptu Physician
- Feature56, 66-69The Long Blue Nose of the Law
- Feature57-58, 69At Ease