Playboy Magazine
Vol. 3, no. 2 – February, 1956

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6, 8
    Books
  2. Feature10, 12, 14, 16, 63
    The Crack of Doom
  3. Feature13, 31, 62
    Boxing 1956
  4. Feature17, 24, 64
    Playwright on a Hot Tin Roof
  5. Feature20-21, 28
    Steak for Two
  6. Feature22
    Chuckles with your Cocktails
  7. Feature26
    On the Cuff
  8. Feature29, 37, 39, 51, 66
    Mary
  9. Feature33, 64
    How to Get Stoned on Fifty Cents
  10. Pictorial34, 36
    Diane M. Webber (Marguerite Empey), Miss February, 1956
  11. Feature40-41, 65
    Dressing the Part
  12. Feature42-46, 55, 65-66
    Kenton
  13. Feature49, 59, 64-65
    Will Success Spoil Jayne Mansfield?
  14. Feature53-54
    The Impromptu Physician
  15. Feature56, 66-69
    The Long Blue Nose of the Law
  16. Feature57-58, 69
    At Ease
The Playboy Masthead.
