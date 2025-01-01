Playboy Magazine


Vol. 3, no. 4 – April, 1956

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature12-14, 52, 70
    The Cruise of the Aphrodite
  2. Feature15-19, 33-34
    The Sport of Sports Car Racing
  3. Feature21, 59, 70
    Goodman à la King
  4. Feature22-25
    Meet Clementine
  5. Feature26-27
    The Shirts on Your Back
  6. Feature28-30
    Selecting Your First Wife
  7. Feature31, 56, 66
    No More Gifts
  8. Pictorial35-36
    Rusty Fisher, Miss April, 1956
  9. Feature40, 42, 67
    Wine Is Like a Woman
  10. Feature44-46
    DD in 3D
  11. Feature49, 62-65
    Taste
  12. Feature50-51, 66
    Sun Fun
  13. Feature54, 69-70
    Samba City
  14. Feature57, 68-69
    The Postman's Mistake
The Playboy Masthead.
