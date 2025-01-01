Vol. 3, no. 5 – May, 1956
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature12, 14, 26, 28, 68-69The Splendid Source
- Feature15-17, 67-68To Victor Belongs the Spoils
- Feature19, 63How Now, Brown Cow?
- Feature20-21, 64, 66Executive Suit
- Feature23, 32, 69-70The Shooting of Judge Price
- Feature24-25Jazz Record Jackets Go Jazzy
- Feature29, 48, 70The Liquid Apple
- Feature33, 40, 60The Pleasures of Portugal
- Pictorial34-37Marion Scott, Miss May, 1956
- Feature41-42, 54The Monster Show
- Feature43-47The Perfect Secretary
- Feature49, 60The Temple of Fruitful Women
- Feature50-51Heads, You Win
- Feature53-54Training Your First Wife
- Feature55, 57, 68The Lynx with the Lusty Larynx
- Feature59, 63-64I'm Losing My Hair