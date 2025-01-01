Playboy Magazine
Vol. 3, no. 5 – May, 1956

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature12, 14, 26, 28, 68-69
    The Splendid Source
  2. Feature15-17, 67-68
    To Victor Belongs the Spoils
  3. Feature19, 63
    How Now, Brown Cow?
  4. Feature20-21, 64, 66
    Executive Suit
  5. Feature23, 32, 69-70
    The Shooting of Judge Price
  6. Feature24-25
    Jazz Record Jackets Go Jazzy
  7. Feature29, 48, 70
    The Liquid Apple
  8. Feature33, 40, 60
    The Pleasures of Portugal
  9. Pictorial34-37
    Marion Scott, Miss May, 1956
  10. Feature41-42, 54
    The Monster Show
  11. Feature43-47
    The Perfect Secretary
  12. Feature49, 60
    The Temple of Fruitful Women
  13. Feature50-51
    Heads, You Win
  14. Feature53-54
    Training Your First Wife
  15. Feature55, 57, 68
    The Lynx with the Lusty Larynx
  16. Feature59, 63-64
    I'm Losing My Hair
