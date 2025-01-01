Playboy Magazine
Vol. 3, no. 6 – June, 1956

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature7-8
    Records
  2. Feature8-9
    Books
  3. Feature13-14, 20, 28, 54, 56, 70
    Nunc Dimittis
  4. Feature15-19
    Champagne Flight to Vegas
  5. Feature21-22, 70
    The Darendinger Build-Up
  6. Feature24-26, 66-68
    The Bachelor Dinner
  7. Feature29, 58, 60
    The Fragrant Bay
  8. Feature30-32, 34, 63
    A Sound of Thunder
  9. Pictorial35-36
    Gloria Walker, Miss June, 1956
  10. Feature40-42
    In the Swim
  11. Feature43-44, 64-65
    How to Keep Your Wife In Love With You
  12. Feature48-49, 60
    A Short, Happy History of Chess
  13. Feature50-51, 68-70
    Last Gambit
  14. Feature52-53
    Five Ways to Improve Your Game
  15. Feature57, 66
    The Hectic Honeymoon
The Playboy Masthead.
