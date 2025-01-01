Vol. 3, no. 6 – June, 1956
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature7-8Records
- Feature8-9Books
- Feature13-14, 20, 28, 54, 56, 70Nunc Dimittis
- Feature15-19Champagne Flight to Vegas
- Feature21-22, 70The Darendinger Build-Up
- Feature24-26, 66-68The Bachelor Dinner
- Feature29, 58, 60The Fragrant Bay
- Feature30-32, 34, 63A Sound of Thunder
- Pictorial35-36Gloria Walker, Miss June, 1956
- Feature40-42In the Swim
- Feature43-44, 64-65How to Keep Your Wife In Love With You
- Feature48-49, 60A Short, Happy History of Chess
- Feature50-51, 68-70Last Gambit
- Feature52-53Five Ways to Improve Your Game
- Feature57, 66The Hectic Honeymoon