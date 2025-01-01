Playboy Magazine
Vol. 3, no. 7 – July, 1956

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature7-8
    Books
  2. Feature8-9
    Records
  3. Feature9-10
    Dining-Drinking
  4. Feature12, 40, 63-65
    The Deal
  5. Feature15-16, 67
    The Truckdriver
  6. Feature18-22
    The Newport Jazz Festival
  7. Feature24-25
    Good Sports!
  8. Feature27, 46, 68
    Some Guys Get It
  9. Feature28-30, 65-66
    Skoal to Scandinavia
  10. Feature32-34, 70
    Playboy At The Salad Bowl
  11. Pictorial35-37
    Alice Denham, Miss July, 1956
  12. Feature41-42, 69-70
    The Catcher in the Wry
  13. Feature43-45
    Clementine on Vacation
  14. Feature47, 56, 70
    The Woman in the Case
  15. Feature48, 50
    Best Foot Forward
  16. Feature51-52, 58
    The Dream House and How To Avoid It
  17. Feature53-55
    The Girl in the Peek-A-Boo Pants
