Playboy Magazine
Vol. 3, no. 8 – August, 1956

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature5-6
    Records
  2. Feature6-7
    Dining Drinking
  3. Feature7-8
    Books
  4. Feature10-12, 16, 30, 36, 78
    You Can't Have Them All
  5. Feature13-14
    The Death of Painting
  6. Feature17, 72-73, 75
    Walk to the Station
  7. Feature18-20, 75-76
    Food on a Sword
  8. Feature21-23, 27
    The Ekberg Bronze
  9. Feature29, 44
    Milady's Bosom
  10. Feature33, 66
    How to Handle Money in Marriage
  11. Feature34-35, 78
    Selected Short Subjects
  12. Feature37, 44, 71
    No, But I Heard the Song
  13. Pictorial39-41
    Jonnie Nicely, Miss August, 1956
  14. Feature46-49
    Thaïs
  15. Feature51-52, 76, 78
    The Isles of Greece
  16. Feature53-54
    Ad Lib Exit
  17. Feature55-58
    Silverstein
  18. Feature60-65
    Piltdown Painting Party
