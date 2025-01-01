Vol. 3, no. 8 – August, 1956
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature5-6Records
- Feature6-7Dining Drinking
- Feature7-8Books
- Feature10-12, 16, 30, 36, 78You Can't Have Them All
- Feature13-14The Death of Painting
- Feature17, 72-73, 75Walk to the Station
- Feature18-20, 75-76Food on a Sword
- Feature21-23, 27The Ekberg Bronze
- Feature29, 44Milady's Bosom
- Feature33, 66How to Handle Money in Marriage
- Feature34-35, 78Selected Short Subjects
- Feature37, 44, 71No, But I Heard the Song
- Pictorial39-41Jonnie Nicely, Miss August, 1956
- Feature46-49Thaïs
- Feature51-52, 76, 78The Isles of Greece
- Feature53-54Ad Lib Exit
- Feature55-58Silverstein
- Feature60-65Piltdown Painting Party