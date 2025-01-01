Vol. 3, no. 9 – September, 1956
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature9-10Films
- Feature16-18, 60, 74-75Love, Incorporated
- Feature19, 28, 34, 36, 38Hemingway
- Feature20, 22The Doll
- Feature23-26Filming The Folies-Bergere
- Feature32-33Suit Yourself
- Feature37, 75-76The Amorous Goldsmith
- Pictorial39-41Elsa Sørensen, Miss September, 1956
- Feature44, 46, 50Orpheus in Haiti
- Feature47-48, 73The Hearty Ham
- Feature51-58Playboy's Penthouse Apartment
- Feature61-64Boxing's Child of Destiny
- Feature65, 72Shirt Tale
- Feature67-68, 70Get Out of My Life