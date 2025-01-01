Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 3, no. 9 – September, 1956

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature9-10
    Films
  2. Feature16-18, 60, 74-75
    Love, Incorporated
  3. Feature19, 28, 34, 36, 38
    Hemingway
  4. Feature20, 22
    The Doll
  5. Feature23-26
    Filming The Folies-Bergere
  6. Feature32-33
    Suit Yourself
  7. Feature37, 75-76
    The Amorous Goldsmith
  8. Pictorial39-41
    Elsa Sørensen, Miss September, 1956
  9. Feature44, 46, 50
    Orpheus in Haiti
  10. Feature47-48, 73
    The Hearty Ham
  11. Feature51-58
    Playboy's Penthouse Apartment
  12. Feature61-64
    Boxing's Child of Destiny
  13. Feature65, 72
    Shirt Tale
  14. Feature67-68, 70
    Get Out of My Life
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.