Vol. 3, no. 10 – October, 1956
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature13-14Books
- Feature16-17Records
- Feature17-18Theatre
- Feature20-22, 26, 36The Right Kind of Pride
- Feature23-25The Football Blanket
- Feature27-28For Export Only
- Feature30-31, 84-85Put Them All Together: They Spell Monster
- Feature35, 82King's Cord
- Feature38-39, 78The Potent Parvenu
- Pictorial40-45Janet Pilgrim, Miss October, 1956
- Feature49, 80-82Ambiente Land
- Feature50, 85The Hoodwinked Husband
- Feature53-54Hemingway
- Feature55, 62, 83Saving Money on Your Wife's Clothing
- Feature57-58, 60, 77A Pound of Flesh
- Feature63-68Playboy's Penthouse Apartment
- Feature69-72The Playboy Jazz Poll
- Feature73-75How to Bathe a Poodle