Playboy Magazine
Vol. 3, no. 10 – October, 1956

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature13-14
    Books
  2. Feature16-17
    Records
  3. Feature17-18
    Theatre
  4. Feature20-22, 26, 36
    The Right Kind of Pride
  5. Feature23-25
    The Football Blanket
  6. Feature27-28
    For Export Only
  7. Feature30-31, 84-85
    Put Them All Together: They Spell Monster
  8. Feature35, 82
    King's Cord
  9. Feature38-39, 78
    The Potent Parvenu
  10. Pictorial40-45
    Janet Pilgrim, Miss October, 1956
  11. Feature49, 80-82
    Ambiente Land
  12. Feature50, 85
    The Hoodwinked Husband
  13. Feature53-54
    Hemingway
  14. Feature55, 62, 83
    Saving Money on Your Wife's Clothing
  15. Feature57-58, 60, 77
    A Pound of Flesh
  16. Feature63-68
    Playboy's Penthouse Apartment
  17. Feature69-72
    The Playboy Jazz Poll
  18. Feature73-75
    How to Bathe a Poodle
The Playboy Masthead.
