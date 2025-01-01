Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 3, no. 11 – November, 1956

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature12-14
    Records
  2. Feature20-21, 42, 78-79
    A Flourish of Strumpets
  3. Feature23-24, 48, 77
    The Abdicating Male
  4. Feature25-30
    The Lock on the Barroom Door
  5. Feature32, 34, 79
    The Lover of the Coral Glades
  6. Feature35-37, 73-74, 76
    King Cole Cuts a Biscuit
  7. Feature38-40, 85
    The Holiday Dinner
  8. Pictorial43-45
    Betty Blue, Miss November, 1956
  9. Feature49, 64, 80-81
    The Flip Side
  10. Feature50-52, 56
    Safari So Good
  11. Feature54-55, 85
    Love Can Be a Puzzling Thing
  12. Feature57-61
    Playboy's Christmas Gallery of Gifts
  13. Feature65, 68, 82-84
    Hemingway
  14. Feature66-67
    Selecting Your Second Wife
  15. Feature71-72
    Falconry: Who Needs It?
