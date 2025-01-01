Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 3, no. 12 – December, 1956

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature9-10
    Records
  2. Feature12, 14
    Dining Drinking
  3. Feature20, 22, 81-85
    The Dark Music
  4. Feature23, 71
    Confessions of an American Button Man
  5. Feature25, 30, 48
    The Season Just Past
  6. Feature26-27, 48, 56, 73
    The Season to Come
  7. Feature28-29
    Tallulah's Follies
  8. Feature33-34, 80
    Hot Holiday Cheer
  9. Feature37, 40, 72
    The Bitch in Heat
  10. Feature38-39
    Playboy's Christmas Cards
  11. Pictorial41-42, 44
    Lisa Winters, Miss December, 1956
  12. Feature49-50
    The Christmas Eve Supper
  13. Feature51-55
    Playboy's Christmas Package
  14. Feature59-60, 73
    Hemingway
  15. Feature61-62, 76, 78-79
    Conceiving Can Be Fun
  16. Feature63-64
    The Hundred Dollar Suicide
  17. Feature66-69
    Etchings Revisited
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.