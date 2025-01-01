Playboy Magazine
Vol. 4, no. 1 – January, 1957

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature11-12
    Records
  2. Feature16-18, 30, 54, 73
    The Hustler
  3. Feature19-20, 75
    Comes the Resolution
  4. Feature21-24, 72-73
    The Girls of Shepherd Market
  5. Feature26-27, 29, 69
    In a Season of Calm Weather
  6. Feature31-32, 67-68
    Magnificent Munching
  7. Feature35-36, 74
    Formal Fashions North and South
  8. Feature37-38, 44, 50, 74
    Bird
  9. Pictorial39-41
    June Blair, Miss January, 1957
  10. Feature45, 60, 62, 64, 76-77
    The Mask and the Maiden
  11. Feature46-47, 66-67
    Que Viva Mexico!
  12. Feature48, 72
    The Cuckold and the Cakes
  13. Feature51-52
    The Handling of Women in Business
  14. Feature55-59
    Playboy's Playmate Review
