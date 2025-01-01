Vol. 4, no. 2 – February, 1957
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature9-10Books
- Feature16-18, 26, 30, 36, 38, 44, 52, 66A Second Father
- Feature19-24, 67The 1957 Playboy All-Stars
- Feature27-29A Valentine Gift for Her
- Feature31-32The Traveling Salesman
- Feature34-35, 76Collector's Items
- Pictorial39-41Sally Jo Todd, Miss February, 1957
- Feature45-46, 62, 64, 66The 44-Year-Old Boy Disc Jockey
- Feature48-50, 68George Washington Ate Here
- Feature53-54, 56, 74Love in the Dark
- Feature57-61The New Jayne Mansfield
- Feature63, 69, 72The Doctor's Deception