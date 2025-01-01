Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 4, no. 2 – February, 1957

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature9-10
    Books
  2. Feature16-18, 26, 30, 36, 38, 44, 52, 66
    A Second Father
  3. Feature19-24, 67
    The 1957 Playboy All-Stars
  4. Feature27-29
    A Valentine Gift for Her
  5. Feature31-32
    The Traveling Salesman
  6. Feature34-35, 76
    Collector's Items
  7. Pictorial39-41
    Sally Jo Todd, Miss February, 1957
  8. Feature45-46, 62, 64, 66
    The 44-Year-Old Boy Disc Jockey
  9. Feature48-50, 68
    George Washington Ate Here
  10. Feature53-54, 56, 74
    Love in the Dark
  11. Feature57-61
    The New Jayne Mansfield
  12. Feature63, 69, 72
    The Doctor's Deception
