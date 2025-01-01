Vol. 4, no. 5 – May, 1957
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature16-18, 36, 44, 50, 70Master of the Revels
- Feature20-21The Postal Peel of Peaches Page
- Feature23, 64-65It's Like This With TV
- Feature24-26, 56, 66-67Little Land of the Big Wheel
- Feature27-31Return to Tokyo
- Feature32-34The Big Getaway
- Pictorial37-38, 40-41Dawn Richard, Miss May, 1957
- Feature45-46, 68-69The Not Nice Guy
- Feature48-49The Knack of Packing
- Feature51-55Li'l Abner's Gals
- Feature57, 74-78The French They are a Funny Race
- Feature58-60, 70, 72Tiger Hunt in Cooch Behar