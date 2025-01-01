Playboy Magazine


Vol. 4, no. 5 – May, 1957

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature16-18, 36, 44, 50, 70
    Master of the Revels
  2. Feature20-21
    The Postal Peel of Peaches Page
  3. Feature23, 64-65
    It's Like This With TV
  4. Feature24-26, 56, 66-67
    Little Land of the Big Wheel
  5. Feature27-31
    Return to Tokyo
  6. Feature32-34
    The Big Getaway
  7. Pictorial37-38, 40-41
    Dawn Richard, Miss May, 1957
  8. Feature45-46, 68-69
    The Not Nice Guy
  9. Feature48-49
    The Knack of Packing
  10. Feature51-55
    Li'l Abner's Gals
  11. Feature57, 74-78
    The French They are a Funny Race
  12. Feature58-60, 70, 72
    Tiger Hunt in Cooch Behar
