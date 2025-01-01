Playboy Magazine
Vol. 4, no. 7 – July, 1957

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature9-10
    Books
  2. Feature12, 14, 24, 66
    Mistress of Porcosito
  3. Feature15, 26, 67, 69
    A Very Human Story
  4. Feature16-18
    10 Tall Drinks
  5. Feature20-22
    Ivy in Action
  6. Feature27, 34, 44, 46, 58, 66
    The Champion of Outer Mongolia
  7. Feature29-30, 69
    The Man in his Bath
  8. Feature31-32, 64
    The Sinister Trade Mark Plot
  9. Pictorial35-37
    Jean Jani, Miss July, 1957
  10. Feature40-43
    Silverstein in Scandinavia
  11. Feature47-48, 63-64
    The Trouble With Amb
  12. Feature50-57
    Playboy's Yacht Party
  13. Feature60-61
    The Seal of Vengeance
The Playboy Masthead.
