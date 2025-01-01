Playboy Magazine
Vol. 4, no. 8 – August, 1957

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8
    Theatre
  2. Feature12-14, 22, 26, 66
    Incident Off Land's End
  3. Feature15-16
    The Goofy Girls
  4. Feature17-20
    Color-Coding the Basic Wardrobe
  5. Feature23, 67-68
    Balance Sheet
  6. Feature24-25
    Denison's Sports Cars
  7. Feature27-28, 42, 65
    Do Nice Artistic Girls?
  8. Feature29, 32, 68, 70
    The Maxims of Maize
  9. Pictorial33-34, 36-37
    Dolores Donlon, Miss August, 1957
  10. Feature40-41
    The Watch Word
  11. Feature43-44, 48, 50, 58, 64-65
    Hemingway
  12. Feature45-47, 64
    The Face Is Familiar
  13. Feature51-54
    View from a Penthouse
  14. Feature60-63
    Bluebeard
