Playboy Magazine
Vol. 4, no. 9 – September, 1957

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature10, 12
    Books
  2. Feature16, 18, 20, 24, 30, 32, 36, 38, 48, 52
    The Prince and The Gladiator
  3. Feature22-23
    Frankie and Johnny
  4. Feature25-26, 74
    Get it in Writing
  5. Feature27-29
    The Gourmet Bit
  6. Feature33, 56, 74
    The Blooper Girls
  7. Feature34-35
    County Fare
  8. Feature39-41
    Jacquelyn Prescott, Miss September, 1957
  9. Feature44-46, 72
    A Matter of Life and Death
  10. Feature49-51
    Westerns are Better than Ever
  11. Feature57-62, 75-77
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  12. Feature63-65, 67-71
    Hemingway
The Playboy Masthead.
