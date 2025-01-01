Vol. 4, no. 10 – October, 1957
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature9Books
- Feature11-12, 14-15Records
- Feature16, 18Dining-Drinking
- Feature24, 26, 60, 62, 68, 70-72The Pious Pornographers
- Feature27-28, 30, 48Party Girl
- Feature31-34, 42, 74-76The Compleat Fidelitarian
- Feature35-36, 70The Cure
- Feature38-41Silverstein in London
- Pictorial43-45Colleen Farrington, Miss October, 1957
- Feature49-50, 79-80, 82-84Sport -- and Super Sport
- Feature51-52The Secret Formula
- Feature53-56The 1958 Playboy Jazz Poll
- Feature57, 78The Rabbit and the Turtle Dove
- Feature63-66Latin Quarter Lovelies