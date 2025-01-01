Playboy Magazine


Vol. 4, no. 10 – October, 1957

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature9
    Books
  2. Feature11-12, 14-15
    Records
  3. Feature16, 18
    Dining-Drinking
  4. Feature24, 26, 60, 62, 68, 70-72
    The Pious Pornographers
  5. Feature27-28, 30, 48
    Party Girl
  6. Feature31-34, 42, 74-76
    The Compleat Fidelitarian
  7. Feature35-36, 70
    The Cure
  8. Feature38-41
    Silverstein in London
  9. Pictorial43-45
    Colleen Farrington, Miss October, 1957
  10. Feature49-50, 79-80, 82-84
    Sport -- and Super Sport
  11. Feature51-52
    The Secret Formula
  12. Feature53-56
    The 1958 Playboy Jazz Poll
  13. Feature57, 78
    The Rabbit and the Turtle Dove
  14. Feature63-66
    Latin Quarter Lovelies
