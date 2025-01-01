Vol. 4, no. 11 – November, 1957
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature16Books
- Feature20-22, 50, 72-75The Deadly Will to Win
- Feature24-28, 81-85Playboy on Poker
- Feature29-30, 32, 78-81The Buttondown Boys in the Frozen North
- Feature34, 36, 76The Holiday Smorgasbord
- Feature38-40, 42, 66, 69-71, 75Ella Meets the Duke
- Pictorial43-45Marlene Callahan, Miss November, 1957
- Feature48-49City Fables
- Feature53-57, 60, 64, 72Corrida
- Feature59, 78Nothing but the Truth
- Feature61-63Loren vs. Mansfield