Playboy Magazine
Vol. 4, no. 12 – December, 1957

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature11-13
    Books
  2. Feature23-24, 34, 48, 77-79
    The Barracudas
  3. Feature25-26, 38, 60, 85
    The Manipulators
  4. Feature28-30
    Your Just Desserts
  5. Feature37, 76
    Quotemanship
  6. Feature39, 42, 71-74
    Right Little, Tight Little Island
  7. Feature40-41
    The Loveliest Ladder
  8. Pictorial43-45
    Linda Vargas, Miss December, 1957
  9. Feature49-57, 68, 83-84
    The Little World of Harvey Kurtzman
  10. Feature58-59, 80-82
    Mike Wallace Interviews Playboy
  11. Feature62-64
    Alone With Lisa
  12. Feature66-67, 76
    Something on His Mind
The Playboy Masthead.
