Vol. 4, no. 12 – December, 1957
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature11-13Books
- Feature23-24, 34, 48, 77-79The Barracudas
- Feature25-26, 38, 60, 85The Manipulators
- Feature28-30Your Just Desserts
- Feature37, 76Quotemanship
- Feature39, 42, 71-74Right Little, Tight Little Island
- Feature40-41The Loveliest Ladder
- Pictorial43-45Linda Vargas, Miss December, 1957
- Feature49-57, 68, 83-84The Little World of Harvey Kurtzman
- Feature58-59, 80-82Mike Wallace Interviews Playboy
- Feature62-64Alone With Lisa
- Feature66-67, 76Something on His Mind