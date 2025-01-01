Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 5, no. 1 – January, 1958

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Films
  2. Feature12, 14, 16, 22, 64
    The Room of Dark
  3. Feature17-22
    Basic Bar
  4. Feature23, 34, 40, 67-68
    Just Like the Girl
  5. Feature24, 26, 66
    The Best Job in Television
  6. Feature27-33
    Silverstein in Paris
  7. Pictorial35-37
    Elizabeth Ann Roberts, Miss January, 1958
  8. Feature41-42, 52, 54
    The False Confessors
  9. Feature45-46
    How To Avoid Making Out in Hollywood
  10. Feature47-51
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  11. Feature55, 69-70
    The Rumbling, Rambling Blues
  12. Feature59-60
    Formal Forecast: The Return to Black
  13. Feature61, 63-64
    The Postpaid Poet
