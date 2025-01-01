Playboy Magazine
Vol. 5, no. 2 – February, 1958

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature20, 82-85
    What It Is—Whence It Came
  2. Feature21-22, 72-73
    Cool Swinging in New York
  3. Feature24-25
    Linksmanship Illustrated
  4. Feature27, 30
    Examination Day
  5. Feature28-29
    Periscope Up for a Pin-Up
  6. Feature32-34, 68
    The Elegant Omelet
  7. Feature35-40, 74-76, 78-79
    The 1958 Playboy All-Stars
  8. Feature41, 85
    How to Win Games and Alienate People
  9. Pictorial43-45
    Cheryl Kubert, Miss February, 1958
  10. Feature49, 52, 68
    Let There Be Light
  11. Feature50-51
    Jacketry for Spring
  12. Feature53, 56, 69-71
    Sic Semper Sikkim
  13. Feature57-58, 64, 79-81
    Thank You Anna
  14. Feature59-61
    The Nude Jayne Mansfield
  15. Feature65-66
    An Initial Investment
