Playboy Magazine


Vol. 5, no. 3 – March, 1958

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature9
    Films
  2. Feature17-18, 20, 24, 34, 66-67
    The Distributor
  3. Feature21-23
    Presenting Michiko
  4. Feature25-26, 34
    Boxing 1958
  5. Feature28
    Verily, the Vest
  6. Feature35, 52, 62, 67-68, 70-73
    Wheel of Fortune
  7. Feature36, 38, 74
    O Rare Roast Beef
  8. Pictorial39-41
    Zahra Norbo, Miss March, 1958
  9. Feature44-46, 75-77
    Music for People with Two Ears
  10. Feature48-51
    The Best of Brigitte
  11. Feature54, 56
    The Right Honorable Hide
  12. Feature57-61
    Silverstein in Moscow
