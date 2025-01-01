Playboy Magazine
Vol. 5, no. 4 – April, 1958

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature10
    Books
  2. Feature16, 18, 60, 62
    Weird Show
  3. Feature19-20, 22, 44, 66, 68
    Prestige on Wheels
  4. Feature23-25, 64, 68
    The Little World of Orville K. Snav
  5. Feature26-28
    A Slight Case of Trichotomy
  6. Feature30, 36, 62
    Sauces for the Gander
  7. Feature32-34
    The Short-Short Story of Mankind
  8. Pictorial37-41
    Felicia Atki, Miss April, 1958
  9. Feature45-46, 50, 76-77
    A Stretch in Siberia
  10. Feature47-49
    Painter of the Urban Scene
  11. Feature53-54, 69-73
    S.M.O.M
  12. Feature55-57, 59
    Minsky in Vegas
  13. Feature61, 74-75
    Meet the Playboy Reader
