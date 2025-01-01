Vol. 5, no. 4 – April, 1958
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature10Books
- Feature16, 18, 60, 62Weird Show
- Feature19-20, 22, 44, 66, 68Prestige on Wheels
- Feature23-25, 64, 68The Little World of Orville K. Snav
- Feature26-28A Slight Case of Trichotomy
- Feature30, 36, 62Sauces for the Gander
- Feature32-34The Short-Short Story of Mankind
- Pictorial37-41Felicia Atki, Miss April, 1958
- Feature45-46, 50, 76-77A Stretch in Siberia
- Feature47-49Painter of the Urban Scene
- Feature53-54, 69-73S.M.O.M
- Feature55-57, 59Minsky in Vegas
- Feature61, 74-75Meet the Playboy Reader