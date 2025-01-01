Vol. 5, no. 7 – July, 1958
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature8-10Films
- Feature12-14, 16, 66The Sweet Sadness
- Feature17, 19-20, 56The Picnic Papers
- Feature21, 24, 68The Devil To Pay
- Feature22-23New Garb for the New Leisure
- Feature25-26, 60, 62The Beavers of Broadway
- Feature28, 30, 34, 40, 67The Skindiver and The Lady
- Feature31-33Music to Make Your Eyeballs Pop
- Pictorial35-37Linné Nanette Ahlstrand, Miss July, 1958
- Feature41, 44, 69Six Records In Search Of A Penthouse
- Feature42-43Berman on The Telephone
- Feature45, 54, 64-65The Not So Tender Trap
- Feature46-48Those Fabricated Fabrics
- Feature50-51, 53Pocket-Size Parisienne
- Feature55, 63Age of the Chest