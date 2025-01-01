Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 5, no. 7 – July, 1958

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-10
    Films
  2. Feature12-14, 16, 66
    The Sweet Sadness
  3. Feature17, 19-20, 56
    The Picnic Papers
  4. Feature21, 24, 68
    The Devil To Pay
  5. Feature22-23
    New Garb for the New Leisure
  6. Feature25-26, 60, 62
    The Beavers of Broadway
  7. Feature28, 30, 34, 40, 67
    The Skindiver and The Lady
  8. Feature31-33
    Music to Make Your Eyeballs Pop
  9. Pictorial35-37
    Linné Nanette Ahlstrand, Miss July, 1958
  10. Feature41, 44, 69
    Six Records In Search Of A Penthouse
  11. Feature42-43
    Berman on The Telephone
  12. Feature45, 54, 64-65
    The Not So Tender Trap
  13. Feature46-48
    Those Fabricated Fabrics
  14. Feature50-51, 53
    Pocket-Size Parisienne
  15. Feature55, 63
    Age of the Chest
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.