Vol. 5, no. 8 – August, 1958
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature13-14, 50, 52, 60, 64Drop Dead
- Feature16-18, 24, 28, 40, 63Eros and Unreason in Detroit
- Feature19, 32, 34Long Live the Lobster
- Feature25-27The Sick Little World of Jules Feiffer
- Feature29-30, 65Summer in the City
- Pictorial35-37Myrna Weber, Miss August, 1958
- Feature43-44You Gotta Have Heart
- Feature45-49History Revisited
- Feature53-54, 66Word of Honor
- Feature55-57The Perils of Publishing
- Feature58, 67A Dish for the Gods