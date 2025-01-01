Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 5, no. 8 – August, 1958

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature13-14, 50, 52, 60, 64
    Drop Dead
  2. Feature16-18, 24, 28, 40, 63
    Eros and Unreason in Detroit
  3. Feature19, 32, 34
    Long Live the Lobster
  4. Feature25-27
    The Sick Little World of Jules Feiffer
  5. Feature29-30, 65
    Summer in the City
  6. Pictorial35-37
    Myrna Weber, Miss August, 1958
  7. Feature43-44
    You Gotta Have Heart
  8. Feature45-49
    History Revisited
  9. Feature53-54, 66
    Word of Honor
  10. Feature55-57
    The Perils of Publishing
  11. Feature58, 67
    A Dish for the Gods
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.