Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 5, no. 9 – September, 1958

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature24-26, 28, 38, 72, 74
    The House of Hate
  2. Feature29-30, 36, 68
    The Peeping Tom Patrol
  3. Feature31-35, 68-69
    The Well-Clad Undergrad
  4. Feature39-40, 48, 78-79
    Howls of Ivy
  5. Pictorial41-45
    Teri Hope, Miss September, 1958
  6. Feature49-50, 75-77
    The Womanization of America
  7. Feature51-53, 62, 81-85
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  8. Feature54, 56, 60, 80
    Sleepers, Awake!
  9. Feature57
    The Subliminal Pitch
  10. Feature63-67
    The Bosom
  11. Feature71-72
    The Princess and the Monster
