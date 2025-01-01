Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 5, no. 10 – October, 1958

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature11-12, 14-15
    Films
  2. Feature15-16
    Theatre
  3. Feature26-28, 78-83
    The 51 Tones of Green
  4. Feature30-34, 38, 40, 55
    The Pros of Paris
  5. Feature35, 84-88
    Perchance to Dream
  6. Feature36-37
    Never Darken My Door Again
  7. Feature42-44, 88-92
    The Verities of Vino
  8. Pictorial45-50
    Mara Corday and Patricia Sheehan, Miss October, 1958
  9. Feature53-54
    Nine Cases in Point
  10. Feature56, 63, 76-77
    Montage
  11. Feature57-61
    Les Girls, Les Girls, Les Girls
  12. Feature66-67, 69, 78
    Executive Chess
  13. Feature72-75
    The 1959 Playboy Jazz Poll
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.