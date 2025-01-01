Playboy Magazine
Vol. 5, no. 11 – November, 1958

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature9-11
    Playboy After Hours
  2. Feature17-19
    Films
  3. Feature19-22
    Books
  4. Feature26, 28, 42, 86-91
    The Marvelous Lover
  5. Feature30-32
    Oh Well What the Hell
  6. Feature34-35, 46, 75, 79-80
    Fair Game
  7. Feature37, 93
    What's the Bad Word?
  8. Feature38-41
    Peekaboo Brigitte
  9. Feature43-44
    The Jam
  10. Pictorial47, 49
    Joan Staley, Miss November, 1958
  11. Feature53, 58
    A Sock in the Jaw
  12. Feature54, 56-57
    Silverstein In Switzerland
  13. Feature61-62, 64, 82-86
    Sinatra
  14. Feature65-69, 72, 92
    Fun And Fashion on Skis
  15. Feature76-78
    The Cards Are Stacked
