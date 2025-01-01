Vol. 5, no. 12 – December, 1958
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature22-24Recordings
- Feature25-26, 28Dear Ann and Abby
- Feature30, 32-34, 38, 44, 56, 66, 90A Knight Lay Dying
- Feature36-37Playboy's Christmas Cards
- Feature39, 89Luggageless Love
- Feature40-43Playboy's Fifth Anniversary Scrapbook
- Feature46, 48, 82-83Distillation of Sweet Delight
- Pictorial51-53Joan Staley, Miss December, 1958
- Feature57-58, 79, 82Everybody Hates David Starbuck
- Feature58-59Pump Room
- Feature67, 84-88The Seven Sheiks of Araby
- Feature69, 72, 90-101We're Running a Little Late
- Feature70-71The Mayor's Magnificent Feast
- Feature73-77Playboy's Most Popular Playmates