Playboy Magazine
Vol. 5, no. 12 – December, 1958

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature22-24
    Recordings
  2. Feature25-26, 28
    Dear Ann and Abby
  3. Feature30, 32-34, 38, 44, 56, 66, 90
    A Knight Lay Dying
  4. Feature36-37
    Playboy's Christmas Cards
  5. Feature39, 89
    Luggageless Love
  6. Feature40-43
    Playboy's Fifth Anniversary Scrapbook
  7. Feature46, 48, 82-83
    Distillation of Sweet Delight
  8. Pictorial51-53
    Joan Staley, Miss December, 1958
  9. Feature57-58, 79, 82
    Everybody Hates David Starbuck
  10. Feature58-59
    Pump Room
  11. Feature67, 84-88
    The Seven Sheiks of Araby
  12. Feature69, 72, 90-101
    We're Running a Little Late
  13. Feature70-71
    The Mayor's Magnificent Feast
  14. Feature73-77
    Playboy's Most Popular Playmates
