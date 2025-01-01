Vol. 6, no. 1 – January, 1959
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature12Books
- Feature16-18, 20, 54, 62The Music of the Yellow Brass
- Feature21-23, 68-70, 72-74Party Games
- Feature24-26, 28Magnifique Mardi Gras Menus
- Feature29, 36Hollywood Horizontal
- Feature30-33The Yawn
- Feature35Far-East Fabric
- Feature37, 64, 66-67The Right Approach
- Pictorial39-41Virginia Gordon, Miss January, 1959
- Feature44-45, 48A Dish of Desire
- Feature49-50, 52No Room for Vice
- Feature50-51Le Café Chambord
- Feature55-59Playboy's Playmate Review
- Feature76-77Theatre