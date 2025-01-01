Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 6, no. 1 – January, 1959

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature12
    Books
  2. Feature16-18, 20, 54, 62
    The Music of the Yellow Brass
  3. Feature21-23, 68-70, 72-74
    Party Games
  4. Feature24-26, 28
    Magnifique Mardi Gras Menus
  5. Feature29, 36
    Hollywood Horizontal
  6. Feature30-33
    The Yawn
  7. Feature35
    Far-East Fabric
  8. Feature37, 64, 66-67
    The Right Approach
  9. Pictorial39-41
    Virginia Gordon, Miss January, 1959
  10. Feature44-45, 48
    A Dish of Desire
  11. Feature49-50, 52
    No Room for Vice
  12. Feature50-51
    Le Café Chambord
  13. Feature55-59
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  14. Feature76-77
    Theatre
