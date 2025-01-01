Vol. 6, no. 2 – February, 1959
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature13-14Recordings
- Feature17-18, 20, 74The Buttondown Boys at Creepsville High
- Feature21, 64, 76Rebel with a Caustic Cause
- Feature22-24Cases for the Gaslight Gadabout, Lighters for the Man of Today
- Feature25-26, 28A Fist Full of Money
- Feature29, 38, 44, 66, 75Postage Stamp Republic
- Feature31-32Girls of My Dreams
- Feature33-34, 77Ach Du Lieber Gänseleberpasteteschnitte
- Feature35-37Navel Engagement
- Pictorial39-41Eleanor Bradley, Miss February, 1959
- Feature45-50, 52, 54, 68-72The 1959 Playboy All-Stars
- Feature50-51The Playboy All-Stars' All-Stars
- Feature53, 73The Sensible Man
- Feature55-56Let's Go to My Place
- Feature58-61Girls In Their Lairs