Playboy Magazine
Vol. 6, no. 3 – March, 1959

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature11-12
    Playboy After Hours
  2. Feature12, 14-15
    Books
  3. Feature32-34, 36, 91-92
    The Noise
  4. Feature37-38, 87-88
    Names in Lights
  5. Feature39-41, 89
    Fashion Afoot
  6. Feature43, 92-101
    I Love You, Miss Irvine
  7. Feature44-47
    Silverstein in Spain
  8. Feature49, 56, 64, 82-83
    The Wild Valleys of Hell
  9. Pictorial51, 53
    Audrey Daston, Miss March, 1959
  10. Feature57-58, 60, 62, 89-90
    Hear! Hear!
  11. Feature65, 79-80
    Skin of Silk and Eyes of Fire
  12. Feature66-67, 72, 74, 84-86
    The Horror of it All
  13. Feature68-70
    The Classic Figure
The Playboy Masthead.
