Vol. 6, no. 3 – March, 1959
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature11-12Playboy After Hours
- Feature12, 14-15Books
- Feature32-34, 36, 91-92The Noise
- Feature37-38, 87-88Names in Lights
- Feature39-41, 89Fashion Afoot
- Feature43, 92-101I Love You, Miss Irvine
- Feature44-47Silverstein in Spain
- Feature49, 56, 64, 82-83The Wild Valleys of Hell
- Pictorial51, 53Audrey Daston, Miss March, 1959
- Feature57-58, 60, 62, 89-90Hear! Hear!
- Feature65, 79-80Skin of Silk and Eyes of Fire
- Feature66-67, 72, 74, 84-86The Horror of it All
- Feature68-70The Classic Figure