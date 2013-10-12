Playboy Magazine
Vol. 6, no. 5 – May, 1959

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature10, 12-13
    Films
  2. Feature14, 16
    Theatre
  3. Feature20-22, 24, 28, 72-74
    Dealers Wild
  4. Feature25, 76-78
    Upstairs at the Downstairs
  5. Feature26-27
    The Weird World of Gahan Wilson
  6. Feature29, 68-71
    Viva Pizza!
  7. Feature30-32, 36, 64, 81-85
    The Art of Travel
  8. Feature33-35
    Britons at the Ballpark
  9. Feature38-39, 79-80
    Wardrobe for a Jet Weekend
  10. Feature40-41, 60, 74-75
    The Girl Had Been Around
  11. Pictorial43-45
    Cindy Fuller, Miss May, 1959
  12. Feature48-57
    Playboy's House Party
  13. Feature58-59
    Triplication
  14. Feature62-63
    Financial Statement
The Playboy Masthead.
