Playboy Magazine
Vol. 6, no. 7 – July, 1959

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature9-10
    Playboy After Hours
  2. Feature17, 20-22
    Films
  3. Feature24-26, 30, 34, 82-83
    No Fire Burns
  4. Feature28-29, 90-92
    Jazz, Jazz, Jazz
  5. Feature31-33
    Two's A Crowd
  6. Feature35, 83-84
    Sorcerer's Moon
  7. Feature37-38, 88-90
    The Little World of Oscar Levant
  8. Feature39-40, 52
    Charcoalmanship
  9. Feature42-45, 93
    The Coffee Houses of America
  10. Feature44-45
    The Sound of Beat
  11. Pictorial47-49
    Yvette Vickers, Miss July, 1959
  12. Feature53-55
    Plain and Fancy
  13. Feature57-58, 84-87
    Happiness for Fun and Profit
  14. Feature59-63, 65-67, 80
    Invitation to Yachting
  15. Feature69, 74, 78-80
    The Incredible Adventures of Dino
  16. Feature70-73
    Making a Splash
  17. Feature75-77
    Teevee Jeebies
