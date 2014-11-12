Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 6, no. 8 – August, 1959

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature11-12, 14
    Playboy After Hours
  2. Feature23-26, 28-30
    Books
  3. Feature33-34, 84-90
    The Sender of Letters
  4. Feature36-37, 80-81
    High-Bred Hybrids
  5. Feature38-41
    Silverstein Among the Arabs
  6. Feature42, 78
    The Rancher's Daughter
  7. Feature44, 101
    Brown for Town
  8. Feature47-48, 97
    A Short History of Fingers
  9. Feature49-50, 90-93
    Ok, So I'm a Cookooboo
  10. Pictorial51-53
    Clayre Peters, Miss August, 1959
  11. Feature57-58, 94-96
    Cult of the Aged Leader
  12. Feature59-65, 98-100
    Chicago
  13. Feature68-69, 82-83
    The Time of Salads
  14. Feature70, 72-75
    The Bosom in Hollywood
  15. Feature76-77
    Campus Notebook: Fall Term
The Playboy Masthead.
