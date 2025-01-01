Playboy Magazine
Vol. 6, no. 9 – September, 1959

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature19-20
    Playboy After Hours
  2. Feature38, 40, 42, 106-113
    The Taste of Fear
  3. Feature43-46, 114-120
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  4. Feature47-48, 113
    The Tree
  5. Feature49-51
    The Miss America Joke
  6. Feature53-54, 66, 104-105
    Prez
  7. Feature55, 60, 94
    Cooking with Whiskey
  8. Feature56, 58-59
    Cole Remembered
  9. Pictorial61-63
    Marianne Gaba, Miss September, 1959
  10. Feature67, 69, 102-103
    Checklist: College Classics
  11. Feature70-72, 121
    The World of Heart's Desire
  12. Feature73-76, 78, 95-96
    Playing the Piper
  13. Feature80-83
    Bunny's Honeys
  14. Feature85-86, 98-100
    A Song In His Pocket
  15. Feature86
    Dually Attired
  16. Feature90-91
    A Meeting at the Summit
