Playboy Magazine
Vol. 6, no. 10 – October, 1959

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature17-18, 20-21
    Playboy After Hours
  2. Feature41-42, 56, 58, 113
    Snakes in the Grass, Alas
  3. Feature43-45, 114-121
    Svengali of the Silver Screen
  4. Feature47, 78, 84
    The Alky Era
  5. Feature48-49, 103-104
    The Role of Continental
  6. Feature51-52, 98-99
    No Such Thing as a Vampire
  7. Feature53-55, 106
    The Kitchenless Kitchen
  8. Feature59-60, 86, 105-106
    A Very Good Sidewalk Story
  9. Pictorial61-63
    Elaine Reynolds, Miss October, 1959
  10. Feature66-68, 70, 72, 106-112
    Playboy Plays the Market
  11. Feature73, 75-76
    Sultry Miss Stewart
  12. Feature81, 100, 102-103
    Jounceling in the Derbiss
  13. Feature87-90
    The 1960 Playboy Jazz Poll
  14. Feature92-97
    Silverstein in Africa
