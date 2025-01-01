Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 6, no. 11 – November, 1959

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature13-14, 16
    Playboy After Hours
  2. Feature20-21
    Dining-Drinking
  3. Feature26-30, 32
    Recordings
  4. Feature34, 36, 40, 103
    A Cry from The Penthouse
  5. Feature37-39
    Holiday Office Parties
  6. Feature41-42, 60, 109
    A Long Time to Swing Alone
  7. Feature43-45
    Hollywood Goes European
  8. Feature47-48, 54, 90, 92-94
    When Prankhood Was In Flower
  9. Pictorial55-57
    Donna Lynn, Miss November, 1959
  10. Feature62, 66, 104-105
    The Psychology of Sleep
  11. Feature63, 74, 106-108
    The Physiology Of Sleep
  12. Feature64-65, 102
    The Playboy Bed
  13. Feature67-71
    Beds from Other Times and Places
  14. Feature72-73
    The Oriental Robe
  15. Feature75-76, 89
    From the Desk of Milton Cronin
  16. Feature77, 95, 97-101
    Beautiful Soup
  17. Feature78, 80, 86-88
    O Debt, Where is Thy Sting?
