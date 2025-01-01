Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 6, no. 12 – December, 1959

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature19-30
    How to make the 32 most popular drinks.
  2. Feature50, 52, 58, 64, 116-118, 120-128, 130-131
    Before the Road
  3. Feature55, 108-110
    The Christmas Casserole
  4. Feature56-57
    The Battler
  5. Feature59-62
    The Legend of Don Juan
  6. Feature65, 68, 80, 131-134
    Crime at the Tennis Club
  7. Feature66-67
    Playboy's Christmas Cards
  8. Feature69, 136-137
    Foul Ball
  9. Feature70-74
    The Moore County Hounds
  10. Pictorial75-77
    Ellen Stratton, Miss December, 1959
  11. Feature81-82, 137
    A Fine Son
  12. Feature83-84, 86-87
    Invitation to a Playboy Christmas
  13. Feature89-90, 108
    A Fine Italian Hand
  14. Feature91-94
    Sherlock
  15. Feature95, 98, 111-112, 114-115
    And Now, A Word from the Sponsor
  16. Feature99-104
    Building a Better Brigitte
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.