Vol. 6, no. 12 – December, 1959
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature19-30How to make the 32 most popular drinks.
- Feature50, 52, 58, 64, 116-118, 120-128, 130-131Before the Road
- Feature55, 108-110The Christmas Casserole
- Feature56-57The Battler
- Feature59-62The Legend of Don Juan
- Feature65, 68, 80, 131-134Crime at the Tennis Club
- Feature66-67Playboy's Christmas Cards
- Feature69, 136-137Foul Ball
- Feature70-74The Moore County Hounds
- Pictorial75-77Ellen Stratton, Miss December, 1959
- Feature81-82, 137A Fine Son
- Feature83-84, 86-87Invitation to a Playboy Christmas
- Feature89-90, 108A Fine Italian Hand
- Feature91-94Sherlock
- Feature95, 98, 111-112, 114-115And Now, A Word from the Sponsor
- Feature99-104Building a Better Brigitte