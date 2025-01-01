Playboy Magazine
Vol. 7, no. 1 – January, 1960

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature21-22, 64, 76-78
    The Love Philtre
  2. Feature23, 36, 80-81
    The Girl with the Teleprompter Heart
  3. Feature24-26, 79
    Happy Hors D'Oeuvres!
  4. Feature27, 30, 34, 74-75
    Softly Walks the Beetle
  5. Feature39-40, 48, 81-82
    The Handwriting on the Wall
  6. Pictorial41-43, 45
    Stella Stevens, Miss January, 1960
  7. Feature49-50, 52, 83-85
    The Case of the Difficult Husband
  8. Pictorial59-62
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  9. Feature65-66, 70, 82
    Heavy, Heavy, Hangover Thy Head
  10. Pictorial67-69
    More Teevee Jeebies
